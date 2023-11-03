Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10

William Nylander had an assist to extend his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 10 games, and Ilya Samsonov made 38 saves for Toronto (5-3-2), which has lost three in a row. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist.

“The guys worked hard,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I really liked how we came back in the game. We had chances to really bury them in that second period, some point-blank opportunities, and we failed to convert on those. … You want to get two points every time you come into a building, but it’s a tough game tonight and we had to come away with one.”

Pavel Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 18:51 of the first period, knocking in a centering pass from Brandon Carlo.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 1:36 of the second period. He charged into the offensive zone before sending the puck up to Marchand in the slot. Samsonov stopped Marchand from in close, but DeBrusk put in the rebound for his first goal of the season.

“Just getting to the hard areas,” DeBrusk said. “And I think that’s something that, you know, talking earlier about trying to build my own game, I guess. It’s something that I’ve been trying to really focus on, because I knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty one, just didn’t seem like it was coming at the right time, but I knew I had to get in the paint.”