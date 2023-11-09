News Feed

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Select Bruins players have purchased over $24,000 in tickets for active military members and veterans to attend Thursday’s game

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will honor military members, veterans and their families when they host Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, November 9, during their home game against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.   

Select Bruins players have purchased over $24,000 in tickets for active military members and veterans to attend Thursday’s game. Players who have donated tickets include John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Derek Forbort, Trent Frederic, Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jeremy Swayman and James van Riemsdyk.   

In addition, season ticket holders have donated tickets to active military members and veterans through USO, Fisher House and Home Base.   

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out "I Salute" cards and present them during a moment of recognition during the second period. The cards will be available to fans at Loge 5, Loge 7, Loge 11, Loge 15 and Balcony 318.  

To show their support for Military Appreciation Night, Bruins coaches and broadcasters will wear flag pins. “I Salute” cards will also line the Bruins locker room hallway.   

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Captain Michael Chadwick as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Chadwick is an active-duty Captain in the Massachusetts Army National Guard, originally from Harvard, Massachusetts. In July 2021, he was deployed with the First Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Retirement to Afghanistan and then re-missioned to Iraq in September 2021. He has received a Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal for his heroic achievement and outstanding service.  

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The auction will begin on Thursday, November 9 and end on Thursday, November 16. Fans can text 76278 to place a bid.  

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The online raffle for a Charlie Coyle jersey will close on Thursday, November 16. Fans can purchase raffle tickets beginning Thursday, November 9 by visiting www.bruinsraffles.com. Fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table in Loge 5 to purchase raffle tickets for a Trent Frederic jersey. The in-game raffle will run until the end of the second intermission.  

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support Fisher House, an organization that provides temporary housing for military families while their loved ones receive medical treatment around Boston.    

The ProShop powered by '47 will increase its year-round 10 percent military discount to 20 percent for all service members and veterans with a valid military ID. Fans can shop military-themed merchandise including jerseys, hats a­nd t-shirts, as well as limited-edition Operation Hat Trick merchandise in-person at the Hub on Causeway, or online at BostonProShop.com.