Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on January 30 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by TD Bank, on Thursday, January 30, during their home game against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative that uses the game of hockey and the National Hockey League's global influence to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. The Bruins are proud to join this effort in a number of ways.

In celebration of Hockey is for Everyone, TD Garden and The Hub on Causeway will be lit in rainbow colors on Thursday, January 30.

During the starting lineup announcement, the Bruins will welcome an honorary Hockey is for Everyone lineup to the ice featuring six hockey players representing the LGBTQIA+, sled hockey, deaf, special hockey, adaptive hockey and women's hockey communities.

Representatives from the Boston Fleet, Boston’s professional women's hockey team, will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 11 throughout the game. Additionally, representatives from Massachusetts Adaptive Hockey, an organization dedicated to providing access to hockey for individuals of all abilities, will be tabling on the concourse behind Loge 20.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued and autographed, rainbow-taped sticks. The auction will begin on Thursday, January 30 and close on Thursday, February 6. Fans can text BBFSticks to 76278 to place a bid.

Proceeds from the stick auction will benefit Boston Pride Hockey (BPH), New England's first LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly hockey organization. Since its founding in 1989, BPH has built an inclusive community where players can learn, compete, and enjoy the game in a safe and welcoming environment. Its programs include a first-of-its-kind league, weekly pick-up games, skills sessions, and more, all designed to make the sport more accessible to everyone.

“We’re grateful to continue our partnership with the Boston Bruins and TD Bank for Hockey is for Everyone Night,” said Kevin Corsino, Boston Pride Hockey Communications Director. “At BPH, our mission to create a safe and welcoming space for queer players and allies is at the heart of everything we do. As a non-profit, initiatives such as the Bruins Foundation stick auction are vital in supporting our mission and financial aid program to help ensure that everyone can experience the game in an inclusive, supportive community.”

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

About Boston Pride Hockey:

Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) is New England's queer and ally-friendly hockey organization. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, BPH has built an inclusive community that provides a safe and welcoming space—on and off the ice. Offering year-round programs like a first-of-its-kind league, weekly pick-up games, skills sessions, a youth hockey initiative, and participation in tournaments across North America, BPH celebrates the joy of hockey while fostering connection and belonging. Learn more about BPH and how you can get involved or donate at www.BostonPrideHockey.org.

