Bruins to Host Heart Health Night, Presented by Tufts Medicine, on February 8

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Heart Health Night, presented by Tufts Medicine, on Thursday, February 8, during their game against the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Red, which represents awareness for cardiovascular disease, will be incorporated into the game in several ways. NESN broadcasters will wear red to show their support. In addition, TD Garden will be lit in red

Tickets to Thursday’s game have been donated to heart disease patients and survivors.

Representatives from Tufts Medicine will be tabling on the concourse throughout the game. Fans can get their blood pressure checked by medical professionals at Loge 20.

During the game, Jim Brown will be recognized as Thursday’s Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. On December 19, Brown performed CPR after a man suffered a cardiac incident on the ice during a hockey practice. He got the victim off the ice surface, used an Automatic External Defibrillator and performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived. Brown's quick response and actions helped save the man's life.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the American Heart Association, an organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke and providing resources to those affected by cardiovascular illnesses. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.