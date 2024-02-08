Bruins to Host Heart Health Night, Presented by Tufts Medicine, on February 8

Bruins_ThemeNight_HeartHealthNight_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Heart Health Night, presented by Tufts Medicine, on Thursday, February 8, during their game against the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Red, which represents awareness for cardiovascular disease, will be incorporated into the game in several ways. NESN broadcasters will wear red to show their support. In addition, TD Garden will be lit in red

Tickets to Thursday’s game have been donated to heart disease patients and survivors.

Representatives from Tufts Medicine will be tabling on the concourse throughout the game. Fans can get their blood pressure checked by medical professionals at Loge 20.

During the game, Jim Brown will be recognized as Thursday’s Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. On December 19, Brown performed CPR after a man suffered a cardiac incident on the ice during a hockey practice. He got the victim off the ice surface, used an Automatic External Defibrillator and performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived. Brown's quick response and actions helped save the man's life. 

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the American Heart Association, an organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke and providing resources to those affected by cardiovascular illnesses. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

News Feed

Bruins Medical Update on Matthew Poitras

Bruins Fall to Flames in Return from Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Bruins Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7

Montgomery Teams Up with Bieber, Matthews for All-Star Game Title

Swayman Soaking Up First All-Star Appearance

Centennial Stories: Handwritten Memories of Boston Garden

Prospects Report: Gasseau, Jellvik Help BC to Big Weekend

Pastrnak Scores Twice as Bruins Head into Break with Win

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown from Providence

Marchand Continues Milestone-Filled Campaign 

Marchand, Bruins Recover for OT Win Against Senators

Bruins' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Carolina

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Prospects Report: Merkulov, Beecher, Lohrei Pace P-Bruins

Boston Bruins Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension with National Grid as Presenting Sponsor of the BFit Challenge  

Bruins Defeat Jets to Extend Winning Streak to Five

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets