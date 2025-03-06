Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to One-year, Two-Way Contract

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 6, that the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2024-25 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Pitlick, 33, has appeared in 43 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward has skated in 261 career AHL games with Providence, Hartford, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, totaling 47 goals and 78 assists for 125 points. He has also played in 420 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, St. Louis, Montreal, Calgary, Arizona, Philadelphia, Dallas and Edmonton, tallying 56 goals and 53 assists for 109 points. Among Providence skaters, Pitlick is tied for third in goals and ranks fourth in points. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native was originally selected by Edmonton in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.