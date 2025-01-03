Bruins Sign Mark Kastelic to Three-Year Contract Extension

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 3, that the team has signed forward Mark Kastelic to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $1.567 million.

Kastelic, 25, has appeared in 39 games with the Bruins this season, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Among active Boston skaters, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound forward leads the team in hits (151), hits per 60 (20.28) and is tied for first in penalty minutes (76). With a plus-four rating this season, Kastelic is also tied for fourth in plus-minus on the Bruins. He ranks second in the NHL in hits, fourth in hits per 60 among NHL skaters with a minimum of 25 games played and is tied for first in the NHL in penalty minutes.

Kastelic has appeared in 183 career NHL games with Boston and Ottawa, totaling 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points with 255 penalty minutes.

The Phoenix, Arizona native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Kastelic was acquired by Boston from Ottawa in June 2024 with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick (forward Dean Letourneau) in exchange for goaltender Linus Ullmark.