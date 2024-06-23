Bruins Sign Ian Mitchell to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 23, that the team has signed defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2024-25 season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Mitchell, 25, appeared in 13 games with Boston in 2023-24, recording two assists with a plus-six rating. The 6-foot, 192-pound blueliner has skated in 95 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. Mitchell also played in 42 games with Providence during the 2023-24 season, tallying six goals and 18 assists for 24 points with a plus-10 rating.

The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.