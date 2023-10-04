News Feed

Poitras Making Preseason Push

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Callahan, Lysell to Providence; Five Players Placed on Waivers
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals

Bruins Drop Preseason Contest in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Keyser Placed on Waivers, Farinacci to Providence
Boston Bruins Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers

Montgomery on Practice Group Split: ‘You Want to See How They Respond’

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Chiasson Released from PTO; Brunet, Harrison to Providence; DiPietro on Waivers
Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Edward to Report to London (OHL); Mast to Providence Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Eight Players to Report to Providence Camp
Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 4, that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Brunet to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $860,000.  

Brunet, 20, spent the 2022-23 season in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigers and Rimouski Oceanic, totaling 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 points with a plus-10 rating. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound blueliner also added two assists in his lone AHL game with the Providence Bruins. He appeared in 63 games with Rimouski in 2021-22, tallying 12 goals and 34 assists for 46 points.

The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132ndoverall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.