Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 4, that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Brunet to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $860,000.

Brunet, 20, spent the 2022-23 season in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigers and Rimouski Oceanic, totaling 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 points with a plus-10 rating. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound blueliner also added two assists in his lone AHL game with the Providence Bruins. He appeared in 63 games with Rimouski in 2021-22, tallying 12 goals and 34 assists for 46 points.

The Gatineau, Quebec native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (132ndoverall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.