Bruins Sign Brandon Bussi to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, June 24, that the team has signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2024-25 season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Bussi, 25, appeared in 41 games with the Providence Bruins in 2023-24, recording a record of 23-10-5 with a 2.67 goals against average and .913 save percentage. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 78 career AHL games with Providence, recording an overall record of 48-17-9 with a 2.55 goals against average and .918 save percentage.

The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.