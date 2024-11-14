Bruins Recall Patrick Brown

Bruins_CommsEmailHeader_RosterUpdate_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 14, that the team has recalled forward Patrick Brown from Providence.

Brown, 32, has appeared in 12 games with the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and four assists for seven points. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward has skated in 457 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 77 goals and 116 assists for 193 points. Brown has also played in 149 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

