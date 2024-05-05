Bruins Recall Patrick Brown on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 5, that the team has recalled forward Patrick Brown from Providence on an emergency basis.

Brown, 31, has appeared in 11 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward has also skated in 42 games with Providence this season, totaling 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. Brown has played in 149 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.