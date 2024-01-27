Bruins Recall Patrick Brown from Providence

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 27, that the team has recalled forward Patrick Brown from Providence.

Brown, 31, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward has also appeared in 15 games with Providence this season, totaling two goals and nine assists for 11 points. Brown has skated in 148 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

