Bruins Recall Michael Callahan from Providence

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 18, that the team has recalled defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence.

Callahan, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season. He has also skated in 12 games with the Providence Bruins this year, recording two assists. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has played in 197 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 31 assists for 38 points. Callahan has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Bruins, tallying one goal. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.