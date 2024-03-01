Bruins Recall Marc McLaughlin on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 1, that the team has recalled forward Marc McLaughlin from Providence on an emergency basis.

McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in 53 games with Providence this season, totaling six goals and five assists for 11 points. The 6-foot, 205-pound forward has skated in 120 career AHL games with Providence, recording 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points. McLaughlin has played in 13 career NHL games with Boston, tallying three goals. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.