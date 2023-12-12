Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 12, that the team has recalled forward Jesper Boqvist from Providence.

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward has also skated in 24 games with Providence this season, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points. Boqvist has played in 190 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. The Falun, Sweden native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.