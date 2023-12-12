Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist

Roster_Update_Media_Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 12, that the team has recalled forward Jesper Boqvist from Providence. 

Boqvist, 25, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward has also skated in 24 games with Providence this season, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points. Boqvist has played in 190 career NHL games with Boston and New Jersey, recording 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. The Falun, Sweden native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season

Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season
Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins
Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven

Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak Notches Three Points as Bruins Hold Off Coyotes
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Bruins Win Streak Snapped by Sabres
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis
Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei

Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei
Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7

Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 7
Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals

Photos: B's Deliver Toys to Local Hospitals
Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start

Prospects Report: Farinacci Off to Fast Start
Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins

Marchand’s Emotional Weekend Lifts Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Bruins game recap December 3

Marchand Pots Natural Hat Trick as Bruins Rally Past Blue Jackets
Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3  

Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on December 3
Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto

Marchand’s Overtime Winner Lifts Bruins in Toronto
Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs