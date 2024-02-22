Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell from Providence

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 22, that the team has recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence.

Mitchell, 25, has appeared in 13 games with Boston this season, totaling two assists. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has also skated in 22 games with Providence this season, recording three goals and 11 assists for 14 points. Mitchell has played in 95 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

