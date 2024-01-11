Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis and placed defenseman Brandon Carlo on injured reserve.

Bussi, 25, has appeared in 20 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 10-6-3 with a 2.94 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 57 career AHL games with Providence with an overall record of 35-13-7. The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.