Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi on an Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 7, that the team has recalled goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis.

Bussi, 25, has skated in 12 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 6-4-2 with a 2.58 goals against average and .917 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 49 career AHL games with Providence with an overall record of 31-11-6. The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.