Bruins Name Brad Marchand 27th Captain in Team History

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, September 20, that Brad Marchand has been named the 27th captain of the Boston Bruins.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit.”

Marchand joins the ranks of past Bruins captains, including seven Hall of Famers and seven former Bruins whose numbers have been retired.

Past Bruins Captains include Patrice Bergeron (2021-23), Zdeno Chara (2006-20), Joe Thornton (2002-05), Jason Allison (2000-01), Ray Bourque (1985-2000), Rick Middleton (1985-88), Terry O'Reilly (1983-85), Wayne Cashman (1977-83), Johnny Bucyk (1966-67 and 1973-77), Leo Boivin (1963-66), Don McKenney (1961-63), Ferny Flaman (1955-61), Ed Sandford (1954-55), Milt Schmidt (1947-54), Bobby Bauer (1946-47), John Crawford (1945-46), Bill Cowley (1944-45), Ralph 'Cooney' Weiland (1937-39), Red Beattie (1936-37), Eddie Shore (1935-36), Nels Stewart (1934-35), Marty Barry (1933-34), Aubrey 'Dit' Clapper (1932-33 and 1939-44), George Owen (1931-32), Lionel Hitchman (1928-31) and Sprague Cleghorn (1925-28).

Entering his 15th NHL season, all with the Bruins, the Halifax, Nova Scotia native ranks eighth in franchise history in games played (947), fourth in game-winning goals (71), sixth in goals (372), ninth in assists (490) and seventh in points (862). The 5-foot-9, 176-pound winger also ranks fifth in playoff games played (146), second in playoff goals (53), fourth in playoff assists (75) and second in playoff points (128).

Among active NHL players, Marchand ranks first in plus-minus (plus-290), seventh in game-winning goals, 10th in goals, 18th in assists and 12th in points. Marchand also ranks 11th among active players in playoff games played and sixth in playoff goals, playoff assists and playoff points.

Marchand is the club’s ambassador for Hockey is for Everyone, a league-wide initiative to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities through the game of hockey.

Throughout his time with the Bruins, Marchand has participated in several community initiatives including Cuts for a Cause, Halloween hospital visits, annual Holiday toy shopping and delivery, and Pucks and Paddles.

Marchand won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks. He played in 25 playoff games in 2011, recording 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points.

In 2007 and 2008, Marchand won gold with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships. He represented Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and World Cup of Hockey, winning gold in both tournaments.

Marchand was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.