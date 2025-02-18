Bruins Medical Update on Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have issued the following update on defenseman Charlie McAvoy:

Charlie was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to undergo testing related to an upper-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off and is currently being evaluated by Boston Bruins Head Team Physician Dr. Peter Asnis. He will not play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game on Thursday at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins will provide further updates on his condition and status as soon as they become available.

