Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Keyser Placed on Waivers, Farinacci to Providence
Boston Bruins Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers

Montgomery on Practice Group Split: ‘You Want to See How They Respond’

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Chiasson Released from PTO; Brunet, Harrison to Providence; DiPietro on Waivers
Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Edward to Report to London (OHL); Mast to Providence Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Eight Players to Report to Providence Camp
Zacha Ready for Shift to the Middle

Bruins Drop Second Preseason Contest in Buffalo

Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Buffalo Sabres

Bruins Drop Preseason Contest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – The B’s hit the road for their third preseason game Monday night to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers started the game off with high energy, while the B's struggled to stay out of the penalty box. The Bruins committed three of their five total penalties in the first 20 minutes. Jeremy Swayman had a very hot start in his first preseason appearance, stopping all four challenging shots from the Flyers’ aggressive power play.

"I thought he was terrific," coach Jim Montgomery said when asked about Swayman's performance. "I thought he gave us a chance early on...we got up 1-0 because he was so sharp early."

With six minutes to go in the first, the B’s got a go at the power play, giving Morgan Geekie his first goal in a Bruins uniform and the only B’s goal of the game.

It was a strong sequence with Matt Poitras finding Charlie Coyle, who backhanded it over to Geekie who finished it off with ease. Poitras, who continues to impress in training camp, showed grit winning the puck off the boards to create the scoring chance and keep the conversation going about his possible spot on the roster. 

“I thought Poitras did an excellent job tonight,” said Montgomery. “Shows a lot of poise with the puck, makes plays and is someone that built our team game tonight out there and made a lot of smart hockey plays.”

The second period is where things started to go poorly for the Bruins, with the Flyers scoring two quick ones in the first 5 minutes of period.

“We just weren't sharp,” said Montgomery. “I didn't think we won enough battles, and I didn't think our puck support was quick enough offensively or defensively to get back on offense…and in turn we just didn't generate a lot of opportunity in the offensive zone because very rarely did we have the puck there.”

The Bruins are back at it Tuesday night vs. the Capitals at TD Garden for their final home preseason contest.

Montgomery, select players react to 3-1 loss

A Moment for Wake

Swayman took time postgame to offer his condolences to the family of Tim Wakefield, the Boston Red Sox legend, who tragically passed away on Sunday.

"My condolences to Tim Wakefield and his family, of course, and I had the pleasure of meeting him, during a golf tournament with him and just one conversation with him that I'll never forget about," said Swayman. "He was talking about teammates and how it's brothers for life. And it was one of those conversations that you never forget from such a role model like that. And you hear in all the interviews all the countless, incredible praise that he got. It's an extreme loss to not only to Boston community sports community, but to the world in general."