Bruins' Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Ducks

Geekie scored two goals in the Thursday setback at TD Garden

duckspost
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Another third-period comeback was not enough for the Boston Bruins as they fell 7-5 to the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden.

“It’s definitely not the way we want to present ourselves,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Especially at home, too. That is the frustrating part.”​

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the first period. The forward crashed the net and knocked in the rebound of Pavel Zacha’s shot for his third goal of the season, and third point in two games. With the assist on the play, Zacha has four points (one goal, three assists) in the last three games.

The Ducks tied things 1-1 with a tally from Drew Helleson at 8:06.

Morgan Geekie potted his fourth goal of the year to make it 2-1 in the middle frame. David Pastrnak flipped it over to Geekie in the high slot, where he wired it past Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal at 8:49.​

Cutter Gauthier – the former Boston College Eagle – knotted the game 2-2 at 11:29, and Jacob Trouba pulled the Ducks ahead, 3-2, at 15:24.

“They’re a good team over there and we’re going to face good teams all year,” Geekie said. “For us to perform the way we want to as a team, we have to figure stuff out. That is just unacceptable.”

Korpisalo, Geekie, McAvoy, and Zadorov speak with the media following 7-5 L vs. ANA

The Bruins found the equalizer before the third period thanks to Mason Lohrei, who logged his first goal of the season while on the power play. Henri Jokiharju dished the puck up to Lohrei at the point, and he ripped it home for the 3-3 scoreline at 17:10. Jokiharju’s assist marked his 100th career point.

Mikael Granlund’s goal on the man advantage to open the third put Anaheim up 4-3 at 2:52, and Sam Colangelo extended the lead to 5-3 at 7:49.

Pastrnak and Geekie exploded for two goals in 25 seconds to make it 5-5 by 14:57, but Troy Terry responded 30 seconds later to give the Ducks the 6-5 boost. An empty-netter from Granlund at 17:52 sealed the 7-5 game.

“This is devastating. The way we’re losing these games, it’s just killing us. We’re fighting so hard, and we just can’t stop beating ourselves. So, it’s pretty defeating right now,” Charlie McAvoy said. “We have to create that confidence in here and that winning mindset with who we have now and what this group is. The only way to do that is to win and to do it the right way.”

The Bruins close out their three-game homestand with a 3 p.m. matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a new day. You’re playing in the best league in the world, you have the best job in the world,” Nikita Zadorov said.

“You have to take it with pride who you play for, where you play and how long you play for. Every guy is going to come tomorrow, regroup, look in the mirror tonight, get a good sleep and then be energized tomorrow and be positive. We’re going to get through it together, for sure.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 7-5 L vs. ANA

Related Content

ANA at BOS | Recap

ANA@BOS: Geekie scores goal against Petr Mrazek

Mason Lohrei scores first goal of the season

News Feed

Granlund gets NHL career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham on October 23

Bruins Dress Up for Halloween Hospital Visit: 'A True Privilege'

Bruins Recall Michael Callahan; Jordan Harris Placed on IR

Bruins Fall 4-3 to Panthers, ‘Deserved a Better Fate’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers 

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

Need to Know: Bruins at Mammoth

Bruins Fall 4-1 in Colorado, ‘Take the Positives and get Ready for Tomorrow’

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Bruins' Bottom Six Steps Up in Loss: 'They Kept us in the Game'

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights 

In the System: Providence Starts Season with Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Using Road Trip for Team Bonding, 'A lot of Excitement and Positivity'

Bruins Fall 4-3 to Lightning: 'We Know we Can be Better'

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Bruins Beat Buffalo, 3-1: ‘Everyone Playing for Each Other’