Bruins' Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Ducks

BOSTON –– Another third-period comeback was not enough for the Boston Bruins as they fell 7-5 to the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at TD Garden.

“It’s definitely not the way we want to present ourselves,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Especially at home, too. That is the frustrating part.”​

Casey Mittelstadt gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the first period. The forward crashed the net and knocked in the rebound of Pavel Zacha’s shot for his third goal of the season, and third point in two games. With the assist on the play, Zacha has four points (one goal, three assists) in the last three games.

The Ducks tied things 1-1 with a tally from Drew Helleson at 8:06.

Morgan Geekie potted his fourth goal of the year to make it 2-1 in the middle frame. David Pastrnak flipped it over to Geekie in the high slot, where he wired it past Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal at 8:49.​

Cutter Gauthier – the former Boston College Eagle – knotted the game 2-2 at 11:29, and Jacob Trouba pulled the Ducks ahead, 3-2, at 15:24.

“They’re a good team over there and we’re going to face good teams all year,” Geekie said. “For us to perform the way we want to as a team, we have to figure stuff out. That is just unacceptable.”