Bruins Claim Oliver Wahlstrom off Waivers

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 14, that the team has claimed forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers from the New York Islanders.

Wahlstrom, 24, has appeared in 27 games with the New York Islanders during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and two assists for four points. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 220 career NHL games, all with New York, totaling 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 points. The Portland, Maine native was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.