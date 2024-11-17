Bruins Assign Riley Tufte To Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 17, that the team has assigned forward Riley Tufte to Providence.

Tufte, 26, has appeared in six games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording three goals and one assist for four points. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward has also played in three games with Boston this season. Tufte has skated in 279 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, totaling 61 goals and 67 assists for 128 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.