Bruins Assign Jeffrey Viel to Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 20, that the team has assigned forward Jeffrey Viel to Providence.

Viel, 27, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has also skated in 14 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying two goals and two assists for four points. Viel has played in 295 career AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 64 goals and 73 assists for 137 points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.

