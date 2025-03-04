Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 4, that the team has assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Providence.

Mitchell, 26, has appeared in two games with Boston this season. He has also skated in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording four goals and 23 assists for 27 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound defenseman has played in 155 career AHL games with Providence and Rockford, totaling 23 goals and 70 assists for 93 points. Mitchell currently leads Providence blueliners in assists and points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

