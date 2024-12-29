Bruins Assign Fabian Lysell to Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 29, that the team has assigned forward Fabian Lysell to Providence.

Lysell, 21, has appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has also played in 26 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. Lysell has skated in 136 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 34 goals and 70 assists for 104 points. The Goteborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

