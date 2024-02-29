Bruins Assign Anthony Richard to Providence 

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 29, that the team has assigned forward Anthony Richard to Providence. 

Richard, 27, has appeared in nine games with Boston this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has also skated in 41 games with Providence this season, totaling 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. Richard has appeared in 463 career AHL games with Providence, Laval, Milwaukee, Syracuse and Chicago, tallying 138 goals and 145 assists for 283 points. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

