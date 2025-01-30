Bruins Announce SCORE Boston as Recipient of NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund Grant

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today that longtime partner SCORE Boston has been selected as the recipient of a grant under the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association Industry Growth Fund (IGF) with additional support from the Boston Bruins Foundation. The grant, which will be awarded throughout the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NHL seasons, will be used to expand and provide operational funding for SCORE Boston’s youth hockey program.

Founded in 1996, SCORE Boston originated with the mission of introducing the sport of hockey to children from all backgrounds. Currently in its 29th season, the non-profit organization based in Dorchester, Mass. seeks to improve the outcomes for children in the Greater Boston area by using ice hockey as a platform to foster personal growth and teach life lessons around perseverance, teamwork and overcoming adversity. With support from the IGF and Boston Bruins Foundation, SCORE aims to increase outreach to new communities, expand development efforts to strengthen its funding base and create additional programming opportunities to ensure that hockey is accessible to all.

“SCORE Boston is honored to receive this grant through the NHL/NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund and the Boston Bruins Foundation,” said SCORE Boston President Wendell Taylor. “These funds will help our program expand efforts to support the development of kids on and off the ice. We are excited to have the support of the Boston Bruins in this next stage of our growth.”

SCORE Boston has teamed up with the Bruins for many years to participate in various events including the annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament and Learn to Play clinics. SCORE Boston has also been involved with the Willie O’Ree skills weekend, an event that brings together all programs under the NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, offering a full weekend of hockey and learning.

In November 2024, the Bruins also hosted the Pass the Torch Showcase in collaboration with Massachusetts Hockey, SCORE Boston and Hockey East. This unique youth hockey event featured Bruins alumnus Willie O’Ree and marked the end of the 100 Days of Hockey Initiative, presented by Wegmans.

“We are excited to support SCORE Boston in their important work with Boston’s youth hockey community,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “The organization’s mission to expand the game of hockey aligns with the Bruins Foundation’s work in the Boston community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this grant will have on the SCORE Boston’s programming for the next generation of hockey players.”

Established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, and supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth.

The IGF focuses on building hockey awareness and avidity both in local Club markets and on a national level (in the United States and Canada) by subsidizing League-wide programs and local Club initiatives, reaching diverse audiences and offering unique hockey opportunities for players and fans.

Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

Deniere Watford-Jackson, a member of SCORE Boston’s Hockey Board of Directors, and Boston Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney will appear on NESN’s broadcast tonight during the first intermission to discuss the impact that SCORE Boston has had on the local community. For more information about SCORE Boston, please click HERE.

About SCORE Boston:

SCORE Boston is an organization that provides youth players from underserved communities with the opportunity to participate in the sport of ice hockey and the inspiration to see their future differently by using ice hockey as a platform to highlight the importance of education, teach life lessons and foster an environment of tolerance and respect for one another.