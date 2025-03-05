Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 5, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forwards Patrick Brown and Riley Tufte and defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence; recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from Providence on an emergency basis; assigned forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel to Providence.

Brown, 32, has appeared in 52 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has also skated in two games with Boston this season. Brown has played in 497 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 90 goals and 140 assists for 230 points. He has also appeared in 151 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. Among active Providence skaters, Brown ranks tied for third in goals, third in assists and second in points. He also leads Providence players in power play goals (9) and power play points (17). The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

Tufte, 26, has appeared in 42 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward has also skated in five games with Boston this season. Tufte has played in 315 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, totaling 76 goals and 79 assists for 155 points. He currently ranks second in goals among active Providence skaters. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Mitchell, 26, has appeared in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording four goals and 23 assists for 27 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound defenseman has also skated in two games with Boston this season. Mitchell has played in 155 career AHL games with Providence and Rockford, totaling 23 goals and 70 assists for 93 points. He has also appeared in 97 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, tallying four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. Mitchell currently leads Providence blueliners in assists and points and is tied for third in power play points (15) among all Providence skaters. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Lettieri, 30, has appeared in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward has also skated in eight games with Boston this season, notching two goals. Lettieri has played in 323 career AHL games with Providence, Iowa, San Diego and Hartford, totaling 140 goals and 145 assists for 285 points. He has also appeared in 137 career NHL games with Boston, Minnesota, Anaheim and the New York Rangers, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. Lettieri currently leads Providence skaters in goals and points and ranks second in power play goals (6) and power play points (16). The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Rangers in 2017.

Merkulov, 24, has appeared in 47 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward has also played in six games with Boston this season, notching one assist. Merkulov has skated in 189 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying 68 goals and 101 assists for 169 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Viel, 28, has appeared in 51 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has also played in four games with Boston this season. Viel has skated in 332 AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 70 goals and 89 assists for 159 points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.