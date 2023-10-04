Bruins Announce Partnership with Fubo for 2023-24 Season

NEW YORK – FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it is now a proud partner of the Boston Bruins for the 2023-24 season. The deal marks Fubo’s second pro sports marketing partnership in the Boston area following a recent agreement with the Boston Red Sox.

In celebration of the Bruins’ centennial, season ticket members will receive $100 off a new Fubo subscription over two months ($50/month) while non-season ticket members will be eligible for a free 14 day trial at fubotv.com/bruins. Additionally, virtual Fubo branding will be displayed on the blue line at select home and away games. Fans will also be able engage with Fubo and the Bruins all season long through multiple hospitality opportunities at TD Garden home games.

The partnership with the Bruins further cements Fubo’s commitment to New England sports fans. The company, also a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox this season, offers fans significant local sports coverage of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins through NESN, local broadcast networks, national sports networks ESPN and FS1, as well as NHL Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, MLB.TV, NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Fubo has complete coverage of regional sports networks (RSNs) in the Boston area, where it carries NBC Sports Boston as well as NESN.

In addition to coverage of baseball and other sports, Fubo also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“This season, the Boston Bruins’ centennial, promises to be one of the most memorable in the team’s storied history, and Fubo is so thrilled to bring fans even closer to the celebration,” said Yale Wang, SVP, marketing, Fubo. “Our partnership with the Bruins includes numerous hospitality and branding opportunities to get fans excited all season long. We also look forward to welcoming fans to watch the Bruins live on Fubo.”

“We’re excited to welcome Fubo as a partner of the Boston Bruins during our centennial season,” said Chris Johnson, VP, corporate partnerships, Boston Bruins. “Together, we look forward to bringing the excitement of Bruins hockey to our fans.”

