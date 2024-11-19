Bruins Announce Coaching Change

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 19, that the team has relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties as Head Coach. Associate Coach Joe Sacco will assume interim head coaching duties. Montgomery served as Head Coach of the team since July 1, 2022.

Statement from General Manager Don Sweeney

“Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change. Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him. Jim’s accomplishments as the Bruins head coach include a record-breaking and historic season, and I want to thank his entire family and wish him, Emily, J.P., Colin, Ava and Olivia all the success and happiness with their next opportunity. Our team’s inconsistency and performance in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season has been concerning and below how the Bruins want to reward our fans. I believe Joe Sacco has the coaching experience to bring the players and the team back to focusing on the consistent effort the NHL requires to have success. We will continue to work to make the necessary adjustments to meet the standard and performance our supportive fans expect.”

Statement from President Cam Neely

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins, we thank Jim Montgomery for his accomplishments and impact on our organization. Jim’s open and honest communication with players, staff and management, as well as the positive attitude that he brought to the rink every day, helped lead our franchise to several on-ice accolades, including a historic 65-win season in 2022-23. We wish Jim and his family the best moving forward both personally and professionally. I’m supportive of Don’s decision to address our current play and performance. Joe Sacco has a wealth of experience and knowledge of our roster and can help lead our team in the right direction. He has a strong understanding of our standards and expectations, and I trust he will do all he can to accomplish our organization’s goals this season.”

Biography for Interim Head Coach Joe Sacco

Sacco is in his 11th season behind the Bruins bench, where he most recently served as Associate Coach. He previously held the role of Assistant Coach from 2014-24.

Before joining the Bruins organization, Sacco served as an Assistant Coach for the Buffalo Sabres in 2013-14, and as Head Coach for the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-13, where he compiled an overall record of 130-134-40. In 2010, he was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the coach who has contributed the most to his team's success, after leading the Avalanche to a 43-30-9 record in his first season at the helm. Sacco also previously held several coaching positions in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2004-09, with the Lake Erie Monsters, Albany River Rats and Lowell Lock Monsters.

The Medford, Massachusetts native was a fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs out of Boston University. In 738 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Islanders, Anaheim and Toronto, the forward recorded 94 goals and 119 assists for 213 points over 13 NHL season.