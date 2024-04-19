Bruins Announce 2024 Playoff Initiatives

BOSTON – The Bruins have announced the following playoff initiatives for the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, pres. by Rapid7.

Playoff Rally Towels

All fans attending Bruins playoff games at TD Garden will be given a special gold playoff rally towel upon entering the building through the turnstiles. Rally towels will be provided courtesy of Rapid7 (home game one) and Arbella Insurance (home game two).

Light Pole Banners

The Bruins have partnered with the City of Boston in celebrating playoff season by installing light pole banners on streets surrounding TD Garden.

Fan Banner Captains

Fans in attendance will again have the opportunity to partake in the postseason tradition of the passing of the 25’x40’ Boston Bruins fan banner aroundthe TD Garden loge section during the pregame ceremonies of all playoff home games. In keeping with the spirit of the Boston Bruins’ Centennial Year, the Bruins will introduce a special, Centennial-edition fan banner to be used for the 2024 Playoffs. Additionally, the club will welcome back “playoff heroes” of Bruins’ past to serve as this year’s fan banner captains.

Playoff Gear at the ProShop

Fans can gear up for the playoffs at the ProShop, powered by ’47, or online at BostonProShop.com. Exclusive playoff merchandise includes a playoff sweatshirt, t-shirt, hat, novelty items and more, available both online and in-store for a limited time only. And, while supplies last, fans will receive a playoff rally towel with Bruins purchases of $40 or more made online at BostonProShop.com.

Playoff Fan Posters

Kids are encouraged to show their support for the Bruins by sending in homemade or hand drawn posters that will be hung inside TD Garden. All posters should be mailed to Boston Bruins Community Relations, 100 Causeway Street, Suite 14, Boston, MA 02114.

Pregame Celebration at the Hub on Causeway

Prior to Saturday's game, a celebration will be held at the Hub on Causeway to kick off the 2024 Playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston.

This celebration will include music from local DJ Ryan Brown, giveaways and photo opportunities with Blades beginning two hours ahead of puck drop. Fans can fuel up at Banners Tap and Kitchen or Hub Hall before the game.

During this time, Canal Street will become a car-free zone for fans to gather.

Spirit Days

The Boston Bruins will be visiting several elementary and middle schools around New England to get kids excited about upcoming playoff games.

50/50 Raffle

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, for home game one will be Hack.Diversity, selected by Rapid7. Hack.Diversity, an organization dedicated to transforming the economy by breaking down barriers for Black and Latine/x professionals in tech.

The remainder of the 50/50 Raffle will support the Boston Bruins Foundation in their efforts to collaborate with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education, and athletics. The 50/50 Raffle will run through the day after the final game of round one. Fans interested in learning more should click here.

Heritage Hall

The all-new Boston Bruins Heritage Hall, an interactive celebration of the franchise’s rich 100-year history, will be open during the 2024 playoffs. Ticket holders for each playoff game have the opportunity to purchase access to Heritage Hall ahead of every Bruins home game in the two-hour window prior to puck drop. Tickets for confirmed round one home games are available to purchase, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To purchase tickets, fans should click here.Pregame access to Heritage Hall is limited to ticketed fans.