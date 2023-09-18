Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

BOSTON - The Bruins announced today, September 18, the team's broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 preseason:
Sunday, September 24: Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (NESN+)
Tuesday, September 26: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Friday, September 29: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (NESN+, 98.5)
Monday, October 2: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5)
Tuesday, October 3: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5)
Thursday, October 5: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, 98.5)