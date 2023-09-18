News Feed

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Bruins Sign John Farinacci to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Krejci: 'I Left Everything I Had Out There'

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

The Bruins will play six preseason games from September 24 to October 5

BOSTON - The Bruins announced today, September 18, the team's broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 preseason:

Sunday, September 24: Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (NESN+)

Tuesday, September 26: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Friday, September 29: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (NESN+, 98.5)

Monday, October 2: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5)

Tuesday, October 3: Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5)

Thursday, October 5: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT, 98.5)