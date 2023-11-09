Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has added forward Jakub Lauko to the active roster and placed forward Morgan Geekie on injured reserve.

Lauko, 23, has appeared in six games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward has skated in 29 career NHL games, recording four goals and three assists for seven points. The Prague, Czech Republic native was originally drafted by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Geekie, 25, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and two assists for three points. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound forward has skated in 192 career NHL games with Boston, Seattle and Carolina, totaling 23 goals and 43 assists for 66 points. The Strathclair, Manitoba native was originally selected by Carolina in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.