Bruins Acquire Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and 2024 First-Round Draft Pick from Ottawa Senators in Exchange for Linus Ullmark

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager DonSweeney announced today, June 24, that the team has acquired forward Mark Kastelic, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick (25th overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Linus Ullmark. Ottawa will retain 25% of Korpisalo's salary.

Kastelic, 25, appeared in 63 games during the 2023-24 season, recording five points and five assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound forward has skated in 144 career NHL games, all with the Senators, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points. Among Ottawa forwards in 2023-24, Kastelic ranked third in penalty minutes (63) and fourth in hits (126). The Phoenix, Arizona native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Korpisalo, 30, appeared in 55 games with Ottawa during the 2023-24 season, recording a record of 21-26-4 with a 3.27 goals against average and .890 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 189-pound goaltender has played in 276 career NHL games with Ottawa, Los Angeles and Columbus, compiling an overall record of 115-107-29 with a 3.06 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The Pori, Finland native was originally selected by Columbus in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.