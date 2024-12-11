Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins

David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins (15-12-3), who had won four straight. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

“They played well tonight and they certainly earned the two points. We didn’t,” Boston interim coach Joe Sacco said. “They were just a better team tonight, I thought, from pretty much from start to finish. The penalties got us into a little bit of trouble tonight, but overall just not the start of the road trip we wanted.”

Vladislav Namestnikov scored on the power play to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 12:09 of the first period. Neal Pionk’s point shot came back off the end boards, deflected off Nino Niederreiter in front and fell to Namestnikov for a tap-in at the left post.

“This was coming,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “Our practices have been sloppy, our execution has been off there, and it bleeds into games. The way you practice is how you play, it starts there and we haven’t been good enough. So, we need to do a better job at being good in practice and that will translate to games.”

Scheifele made it 2-0 at 18:01 with a one-timer between the circles off a saucer pass from Connor.

“(The Jets) were very good,” Marchand said. “They were good and we were not good. We weren't executing. We were lost in our coverage and we were lost in our battles. So yeah, they were good, they made plays, but we did not have a good game.”

Scheifele scored with another one-timer, pushing it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 7:02 of the second.

“Some unbelievable plays,” Scheifele said. “[Connor and Josh Morrissey] both made great passes. It was just a solid effort. We went to the right areas and good things happened.”