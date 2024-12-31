Bruins Fall to Capitals in Opener of Three-Game Road Trip

Logan Thompson made 26 saves for Washington, including 11 in the third period, for his 15th win of the season, matching the franchise mark for fewest appearances (19) to reach 15 career wins (Ilya Samsonov, 2019-20).

“There were times in that game where we weren’t playing the way we want to, but it’s a long year and it’s a matter of finding ways to win, and I think we did that tonight,” Chychrun said. “L.T. kept us in it. … He made some huge saves.”

Alex Ovechkin, who had at least one goal in each of his past four games, was held off the score sheet and remains at 870 NHL goals, 25 from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins (20-15-4), who were 5-1-1 in their previous seven. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

"It was a tight-checking game like we knew it would be through the neutral zone and in the end zones, both areas of the ice,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “Not a lot of room out there. You have to fight for your offense, you have to work for your offense. We had some chances in the third to capitalize, to tie it up.”

Brazeau gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the first period. Parker Wotherspoon dumped the puck in and it bounced off the boards, then off Thompson’s pad and to Brazeau, who scored from in front of the crease.

"I was just going in on the forecheck trying to get to the goalie if he played the puck, and with puck luck it bounced in front of the net and I'm just trying to put it on [goal],” Brazeau said.