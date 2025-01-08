Boston Bruins to Visit Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Game at Raymond James Stadium

The National Hockey League announced today, January 8, that the Boston Bruins will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium, as part of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

This will mark the Bruins’ sixth NHL regular-season outdoor game and first Stadium Series appearance. Boston ranks second among NHL teams for outdoor wins (4-1-0) and is tied for fourth in outdoor games played. In their most recent outdoor matchup, the Bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 during the 2023 NHL Winter Classic® at Fenway Park.The Bruins have previously played in four NHL Winter Classics (2023, 2019, 2016, 2010) as well as the NHL Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe in 2021.

“The Bruins organization takes pride in being selected to participate in one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Similar to the NHL Winter Classics at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and Notre Dame Stadium and the NHL Outdoors Game in Lake Tahoe, the 2026 Stadium Series in Tampa will be a meaningful opportunity for our players and entire organization to showcase the game of hockey on a grand scale. All of us at the Bruins, as well as our passionate fanbase, are excited for what will be yet another incredible experience at Raymond James Stadium next February.”

David Pastrnak leads active Boston skaters in goals (4) and points (5) in regular-season outdoor games. Pastrnak is also tied for first in the NHL in career outdoor goals. Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have all appeared in three regular-season outdoor games. Other current Boston players who have taken part in outdoor contests include Trent Frederic, Elias Lindholm, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov, Oliver Wahlstrom and Pavel Zacha.

The Lightning and Bruins have faced off in 118 regular season games, with the Bruins posting a 72-32-9-5 total record and a 42-9-6-3 record on home ice. Tampa Bay and Boston have played in three playoff series, most recently in August 2020. Bruins Captain Brad Marchand leads all current Boston players in regular season points against Tampa Bay, posting 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 48 games, while David Pastrnak ranks second with 22 goals and 15 assists for 37 points in 35 games.

