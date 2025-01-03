Quick makes 32 saves, Rangers edge Bruins to end 4-game skid

Quick earned his 399th NHL win and first since Nov. 30. His next victory will make him the first United States-born goalie to win 400 NHL games.

“We played a great team game,” Quick said. “Especially in the third period, we did a good job of keeping them to the outside, keeping them to the perimeter, zone time, killing clock. Huge two points for us.”

Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal in nine games and Brett Berard scored the game-winning goal.

The Rangers (17-19-1) won for the second time in nine games since Dec. 14. They also ended a four-game home losing streak, winning at the Garden for the first time since Dec. 6.

“Our fans were dying for a win and still supporting us through this tough time,” Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller said. “Coming back here and getting a win for them is pretty big.”

Elias Lindholm scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for the Bruins (20-16-4), who have lost two in a row and three of four, scoring four goals in the three losses.

“It’s frustrating, obviously we’re not scoring right now at the level we want to be,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “It’s not from lack of some opportunities; we’re just not finishing right now. Another good defensive game for the most part. We have to stick with it.”

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period.

Chris Kreider intercepted Swayman’s clearing attempt and got the puck to Zibanejad, who took the initial shot from above the left hash marks. The rebound came to Reilly Smith on the right side. His backhand shot got behind Swayman and Zibanejad stuffed the puck in off the goal line by the left post for his 700th NHL point (301 goals, 399 assists).

“It’s always good to see Mika score,” Smith said. “He does everything for us. He’s definitely very deserving of putting the puck into the net. Hopefully it’s just the start and they start coming in waves for him.”