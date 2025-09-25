Boston Bruins Name Zdeno Chara Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor

The Boston Bruins have announced that Zdeno Chara has been named Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

In his new role, Chara will work closely with both players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. His primary responsibilities will include building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches, attending practices and home games, and providing off-ice development support to defensemen. He will also serve as a resource for the team’s development staff and make periodic visits to connect with prospects at the AHL level.

“The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.”

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

Chara, 48, spent 14 seasons (2006-20) with the Bruins, serving as captain for the entirety of his tenure in Boston and leading the team to the 2011 Stanley Cup. He appeared in more than 1,000 games with the Bruins and more than 1,600 in his 25-year NHL career, finishing as the league’s all-time leader in games played by a defenseman. Among his many accolades, Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2009, was a six-time NHL All-Star and earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2011. Internationally, the Trencin, Slovakia native represented his home country in multiple World Championships and the World Cup of Hockey.