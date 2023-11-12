Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins

Sam Montembeault made 26 saves, and Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher scored 27 seconds apart in the third period for the Canadiens (7-5-2), who have won consecutive games following a four-game losing streak.

“I thought we played a great 60 minutes,” Suzuki said. “We couldn’t score in the first two periods but we just kept fighting and finding a way, and a lot of big goals and nice to win in overtime.”

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins (11-1-2).

“I think we’re a team that needs to get two points most every night, so a lot of learning tonight,” Swayman said. “Going into the third with a lead, you want to close that out, so I want to have a couple more saves there, and it’s just not good enough.”

Zacha scored 36 seconds into the first period to put Boston up 1-0, deflecting Charlie McAvoy’s point shot past Montembeault from the slot.