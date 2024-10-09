Bruins Drop Season Opener to Panthers

It was the season opener for each team.

Sam Bennett scored twice, and Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who raised their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters before the game. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

“You would like to think you will know what your team will look like in the opening game, and you never do,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “That is what keeps you awake the night before the opener. But we looked right, and fast, and quick. ... We skated well, and it was the banner for sure. But it was also the fans, right? They were wired and there was a great buzz in the building. We played off that. There was a lot of energy for that.”

Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist for the Bruins. David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic also scored.

Jeremy Swayman did not play after missing all of training camp before signing an eight-year, $66 million contract Sunday. Joonas Korpisalo, who was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 24 for goaltender Linus Ullmark, allowed six goals on 35 shots.

“We weren’t good enough in so many areas tonight,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “They were. Their execution was really good and ours was really poor. I can’t pinpoint why we looked slow, but we looked slow the entire game, not just the first 10 minutes."