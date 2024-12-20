Ekholm scores in OT, Oilers rally past Bruins with 3 straight goals 

Leon Draisaitl had three assists to push his multipoint streak to seven games (six goals, 12 assists) for the Oilers (19-11-2), who have won six of their past seven.

“I didn’t like our first and our third, actually,” said Draisaitl, who reached 900 NHL points with his third assist. “It was hard to create anything, especially later on in the game.

“They defended really well tonight. Sometimes you have to win those games, too. It wasn’t pretty by any means, so we’ll take it.”

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers.

“We realized early it was going to be a simple game and we were going to have to work for it,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It was a great job sticking with it.

“Stu made some great saves when we needed him to.”

Elias Lindholm and Mark Kastelic scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (17-13-4), who went 2-2-1 on a five-game road trip.

“We finished better than we started, for sure, but we can’t afford to be giving away points like that right now,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “We needed to be more prepared to start the road trip than we were, and it should have been better than what it was.

“But it’s good to get five (points) and come away .500. It could have been a lot worse, but it should have been better.”