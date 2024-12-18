CALGARY -- David Pastrnak scored with 38 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Flames
Wins it with 38 seconds left after Boston rallies with 2 goals in 3rd
Pastrnak skated into the zone and shot far side by Dustin Wolf's blocker and inside the post for the win.
"I was just talking about it with [Charlie McAvoy] ... we both were out there long, and I was yelling at him to keep it so I could change, and he just dropped it to me and said, 'You keep it,' and he went to change," Pastrnak said. "Long shift. That's what it is with overtime. It gets up and down sometimes. There was a minute left, so I just wanted to get it on net, maybe get a whistle, and luckily the shot went in."
Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie and Marc McLaughlin scored for the Bruins (17-13-3), who have won six of eight. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.
"It's big for our team," Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. "I thought we had a really bad first period, and we gave up two really quick goals. After that we took over the game. It's not how we want to play but it's great to see the character in the room to come back."
Matt Coronato, Nazem Kadri and Ryan Lomberg scored, and Wolf made 31 saves for the Flames (15-11-6), who have lost four of six and eight of 11.
“To me, it was like a tale of two games," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "The first half, I really liked our game. I thought we had them on the run for a lot of the beginning portion of the game. And then I thought they flipped the script on us. They had us on the run. We took on some water in the third period. 'Wolfie' made some great saves to get us into overtime at that point.”
The Bruins scored twice in 2:37 in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.
Geekie made it 3-2 at 4:14 when he scored on a rebound chance kicked into the slot, and McLaughlin poked a rebound by Wolf's outstretched left pad at 6:51 to tie it 3-3.
"You play until the last whistle every single game," Pastrnak said. "We obviously went through some hard times already during the season so it's important to show that we can learn and we're not going to give up and we're going to fight."
The Flames scored twice in 27 seconds early in the second period to take a 2-0 lead.
Coronato shot by Swayman's blocker from the hash marks after taking a centering feed from Blake Coleman 54 seconds in for a 1-0 lead, and Kadri made it 2-0 at 1:21 when he took a return pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and shot through a screen top corner glove side from the high slot.
“In the first, I thought we were all over them," Calgary captain Mikael Backlund said. "We didn’t give them anything. We were creating lots, a lot of offensive-zone time. And after we scored those two goals, we kind of sat back and they came into the game. I thought after that, they were the better team.”
Boston cut it to 2-1 at 6:31 when Lindholm snuck a shot under Wolf's arm after cutting to the net on a partial breakaway for his first goal in 12 games and second in 30.
Lindholm, who signed a seven-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, had 357 points (148 goals, 209 assists) in 418 games in six seasons from 2018-2024 with the Flames. He was playing in his first game back in Calgary after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31.
"He's been a big part of this organization for six years, so coming back first game ... I remember my emotions last year were upside down and you didn't know what to expect," said Zadorov, who played three seasons with Calgary from 2021-23. "It feels like it's been your home for so long and now you're not there. I felt good for 'Lindy' to get that goal against his old team."
Lomberg put the Flames up 3-1 at 17:19. Connor Zary's wrist shot was partially blocked, and Lomberg tapped a bouncing puck by Swayman's right pad for his first goal with Calgary in 30 games this season.
“I thought for a while there, it wasn’t going to happen," Lomberg said. "Obviously nice to see it go in the net but would have been a lot more enjoyable had we got the two points.”
NOTES: Boston is 3-12-0 when trailing after two periods. ... Lomberg signed with the Flames on July 1 after spending four seasons with the Florida Panthers. He started his pro career in Calgary's organization and played 11 games with the Flames from 2017-19. ... Kadri has scored in four straight to match his NHL career long set with the Toronto Maple Leafs from Feb. 28-March 7, 2013. The fourth game of that streak was also scored against Boston. ... Bruins forward Brad Marchand had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, three assists).