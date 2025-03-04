Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 4, that the team has acquired defenseman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round draft pick (from St. Louis) and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forwards Trent Frederic and Max Jones. Boston will retain 50 percent of Frederic’s salary for the 2024-25 season. Wanner will report to the Providence Bruins.

Wanner (WAH-nuhr), 21, has appeared in 22 games with the Bakersfield Condors (AHL) this season, recording one goal and one assist for two points. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound right-shot defenseman has skated in 90 career AHL games, totaling eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Edmonton in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Frederic, 27, has appeared in 57 games with Boston this season, recording eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound forward has skated in 337 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, tallying 55 goals and 54 assists for 109 points. The St. Louis, Missouri native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (29th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Jones, 27, has appeared in seven games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has also skated in 38 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points. Jones has played in 265 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points, The Rochester, Michigan native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.