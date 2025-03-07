Boston Bruins Acquire Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Colorado Avalanche

Colorado
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired forwards Casey Mittelstadt and William Zellers and a 2025 second-round draft pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. Boston will receive whichever second-round draft pick Colorado currently owns that results in a lower placement in the draft order.

Mittelstadt (MIH-tuhl-stadt), 26, has appeared in 63 games with Colorado this season, recording 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has skated in 420 career NHL games, with Colorado and Buffalo, totaling 77 goals and 153 assists for 230 points. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native was originally selected by Buffalo in the first round (8th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Zellers, 18, has appeared in 40 games with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) this season, totaling 37 goals and 21 assists for 58 points. The 5-foot-10, 169-pound forward currently ranks first in goals and game-winning goals (7) and second in points among USHL skaters. He is committed to play at the University of North Dakota for the 2025-26 season. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Coyle, 33, has appeared in 64 games with Boston this season, recording 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward has skated in 931 career NHL games with Boston and Minnesota, tallying 187 goals and 285 assists for 472 points. The East Weymouth, Massachusetts native was originally selected by San Jose in the first round (28th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

