How do you access Heritage Hall?
Purchasing Access to Heritage Hall
- During the Boston Bruins season guests are able to access Heritage Hall for select games two hours prior to the game, click here to view available date and how to purchase. The Boston Bruins also have events throughout the season within Heritage Hall. Click to view the most up to date events and programing calendar.
Is my ticket to Heritage Hall transferable?
- Heritage Hall tickets are transferable but in order to access Heritage Hall on game days, you must have a ticket to the Bruins game.
Can I walk up and purchase admission to Heritage Hall in person, or do I have to purchase admission online?
- All pregame access must be purchased through a Ticketmaster Account. To purchase tickets, visit bostonbruins.com/heritagehall. If you have any questions about purchasing access to Heritage Hall, please contact [email protected]
Can I reserve access for a group?
- Yes, groups can reserve access to Heritage Hall based on availability. Group purchasers can reach out to [email protected] for more information.
Can I use a TD Garden Gold Card gift card to purchase access to Heritage Hall?
- No gift cards, including TD Garden Gold Cards, can be used to purchase access to Heritage Hall
If my plans change and I can no longer visit Heritage Hall during the dedicated time, what are my options?
- Unfortunately, there are no refunds or exchanges on Heritage Hall admission purchases.
Can I visit Heritage Hall on a gameday without a ticket to the Bruins game?
- Unfortunately, you will need to ticket to the game to visit Heritage Hall on a game day.
Do I need to download both my game ticket and my pass to Heritage Hall?
- Yes, you will need to download both your game ticket and Heritage Hall admission separately. Your Heritage Hall admission ticket is mobile Your ticket can be accessed in Account Manager and can be downloaded to your mobile wallet. Further details can be found here.