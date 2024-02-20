BOS: FAQ Accessibility

Is Heritage Hall ADA accessible?

  • Yes, it is a fully accessible space with open caption on all the digital assets. While there is no tactile control, The Sports Museum offers personalized guided tour experiences for the visually impaired.

Are service dogs allowed?

  • Service dogs that are trained to provide services and tasks for persons with disabilities are permitted. Support or companion animals are not permitted.

Are strollers allowed in Heritage Hall?

  • If necessary, guests may bring strollers to the arena. Strollers are not allowed inside Heritage Hall, on the concourse, or in arena seating and must be checked at the Guest Services Office on Level 4, near Loge 4. TD Garden is not responsible for any lost, stolen, or damaged strollers.

Are restrooms available in Heritage Hall? Are they ADA accessible?

  • Yes, there are ADA accessible restrooms in Heritage Hall.

News Feed

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy, Swayman Lift B's in Shootout to Rally Past Stars

Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Bruins Suffer Fourth Straight Loss with OT Setback to Kings

ESPN, Disney Branded Television and National Hockey League Skate Back to Big City in Second “NHL Big City Greens Classic”

Bruins Drop Third Straight, Fourth in Five Games Since Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

Emotional Marchand Reflects as he Hits 1,000-Game Milestone

Bruins Fall to Lightning in Shootout in Marchand's 1,000th Game

Prospects Report: Jellvik Has Big Weekend for BC

Bruins to Honor Brad Marchand for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Monday, February 19

Need to Know: Marchand Set for 1,000th Game

Photo Timeline | Brad Marchand: Through the Years

Bruins Drop Second in Three Games with Loss to Capitals

Need to Know: Richard Could Debut vs. Caps

Bruins Bounce Back with Shutout of League-Best Canucks

Poitras Sidelined for Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery