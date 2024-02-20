Is Heritage Hall ADA accessible?
BOS: FAQ Accessibility
- Yes, it is a fully accessible space with open caption on all the digital assets. While there is no tactile control, The Sports Museum offers personalized guided tour experiences for the visually impaired.
Are service dogs allowed?
- Service dogs that are trained to provide services and tasks for persons with disabilities are permitted. Support or companion animals are not permitted.
Are strollers allowed in Heritage Hall?
- If necessary, guests may bring strollers to the arena. Strollers are not allowed inside Heritage Hall, on the concourse, or in arena seating and must be checked at the Guest Services Office on Level 4, near Loge 4. TD Garden is not responsible for any lost, stolen, or damaged strollers.
Are restrooms available in Heritage Hall? Are they ADA accessible?
- Yes, there are ADA accessible restrooms in Heritage Hall.