When the Blues win, you win this season

When the Blues win, so do you!

This season fans can keep the celebration going long after the final horn with exclusive oﬀers from select partners. Each deal is available for 24 hours after every Blues victory — and you can find them all in one place at stlouisblues.com/oﬀers or on the Blues App.

Whether you’re grabbing a bite, washing a car, catching a movie or celebrating with something sweet, there’s no better way to enjoy a win than with these victory-day specials:

Ballpark Village

Celebrate the win right next door! Head to Ballpark Village and enjoy 20 percent oﬀ your check for 24 hours after a Blues win at:

FanDuel Sports Network Live!

Sports & Social

Crown Hall

It’s the perfect postgame hangout or a victory brunch the morning after. Grab your friends, wear your Blue and toast to a W.

Club Car Wash

Keep those good vibes going and your car spotless! After every Blues win, get a Buy One, Get One Free MVP Wash, available online only for 24 hours. Your free MVP wash voucher is valid for 30 days and can be used at any Club Car Wash location — St. Louis and beyond.

Claim your oﬀer at clubcarwash.com/blueswin using code blueswin.

Marcus Theatres

Turn that W into a movie night! The day after a Blues win, stop by participating Marcus Theatres and receive one free 20 oz. soda per person at concessions.

Valid at:

Marcus Ronnie’s Cinema

Marcus Des Peres Cinema

Marcus Chesterfield Cinema

Marcus Town Square Cinema

Marcus St. Charles Cinema

Marcus Mid Rivers Cinema

Marcus Arnold Cinema

Marcus O’Fallon Cinema

Wendy’s

Sweet victory tastes even sweeter. Receive a Free Small Frosty® Classic the 24 hours after every Blues win! No purchase necessary.

Find participating locations here.

The Blues Win, You Win program is your ticket to keeping the celebration going long after the final buzzer. Make sure to keep an eye on stlouisblues.com/oﬀers and the Blues App after every game. Because around here, a team win means the fans win too!